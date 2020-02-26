Joining the many other companies that have pulled out of PAX East 2020 due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns is Cyberpunk 2077’s developer CD Projekt RED. The Polish studio has not formally made a statement pertaining to its absence from the show, but we did get confirmation that it would not be in attendance via a tweet from the studio’s Head of Communications Stephanie Bayer. “I just found out my team is canceling our PAX East trip so I will NOT be at PAX East as previously planned,” Bayer explained.

I just found out my team is cancelling our PAX East trip so I will NOT be at PAX East as previously planned. I should still be at GDC though! — Ｓｔｅｐｈａｎｉｅ Ｂａｙｅｒ (@NSSteph) February 25, 2020

In response to Cyberpunk 2077’s presence, Bayer explains that the team did not have plans to bring a demo of the game to the show anyway.

We weren’t bringing Cyberpunk there – it was more CDPR staff were attending but now we’re all cancelling. Trying to keep the team healthy. — Ｓｔｅｐｈａｎｉｅ Ｂａｙｅｒ (@NSSteph) February 25, 2020



Sony, Capcom, and a portion of Square Enix will also be skipping PAX East 2020 amid fears of coronavirus. Various companies have also pulled out of March’s Game Developers Conference, such as Sony, Electronic Arts, and Kojima Productions, though Bayer and CD Projekt RED “should” still be in attendance.

PAX East 2020 is still set to run from February 27 – March 1, 2020. Despite the numerous publishers dropping out of the show, over 300 video game companies will still make an appearance, such as Limited Run Games, Nintendo, PlatinumGames, and myriad others. It will by no means be an empty event.

As for CD Projekt RED, the team recently delayed its latest game Cyberpunk 2077 from its original April release window to September 17, 2020 to ensure a high level of quality. You can preorder your copy for PS4 from Amazon for only $50.

