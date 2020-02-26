At long last, Insurgency: Sandstorm will come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 25th. Interestingly, this date is notably distant from developer New World Interactive’s previously stated console launch window of spring 2020. Still, this seems the first time a full date has been attached to the tactical shooter’s console versions.

To make it feel all the more official, publisher Focus Home Interactive launched the following console release date trailer for PAX East:

Insurgency: Sandstorm first launched in late 2018 on PC via Steam. It was originally set to come to the PS4 and Xbox One platforms around the same time. New World and Focus Home delayed the title to early 2019, however. That date, too, got pushed to the aforementioned early 2020 launch window, which has now morphed into an August 2020 release. Jury’s out on whether these new console launch plans will hold firm, but announcing a specific date lends an air of confidence.

A team-based tactical shooter, Insurgency: Sandstorm emphasizes close-quarters combat. The objective-oriented experience’s renown most notably stems from the hardcore realism backing its modern warfare setting. Players should find Insurgency’s realistic depiction of warfare evident in the deadly ballistics, devastating artillery, and audio design chops that supposedly remain unparalleled in the genre.

In this particular shooter, running and gunning might not be the best option. Ammunition management is an absolute must. Moreover, tactical awareness seems key to survival, considering that every movement counts.

Within a year of Insurgency’s late 2018 launch on Steam, the award-winning shooter had attracted an impressive player-base of up to one million users. It should be interesting to see how well it fares on PS4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Focus Home Interactive]