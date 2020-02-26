It hasn’t even been a month since The Wonderful 101: Remastered’s announcement, yet PlatinumGames is already releasing launch date details. The remaster will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 19th in North America for $39.99. A European release date is in the cards for May 22nd. Japan will receive the title not too long thereafter on June 11th. It will be available both digitally and physically, with Nighthawk Interactive serving as distributor for the retail version.

To celebrate the release date details, PlatinumGames also unleashed a new trailer. Check it out in the video below:

In a statement about the remarkably successful Kickstarter project, Director Hideki Kamiya noted that The Wonderful 101: Remastered shouldn’t be regarded as a mere port. Rather, the remaster is replete with changes and improvements to ensure the experience is as smooth as ever. According to Kamiya,

We’ve tuned the controls for each new platform and made several adjustments that should make it easier to grasp and play. On top of that, we’ve improved the image quality and frame rate to suit modern hardware. On the whole, I’d say The Wonderful 101: Remastered is the definitive edition of the game!

PlatinumGames unveiled its plans for The Wonderful 101: Remastered earlier this month. Within several hours, the project had surpassed its Kickstarter funding goal by an incredibly wide margin. The PlayStation 4 version, for example, had a funding goal of $500,000 attached. One day after the campaign’s launch, backers had put forth a total of $1.2 million for support. At the time of writing, more than $1.7 million has been pledged, and there’s still nine days to go before the campaign closes.

In other PlatinumGames-related news, the team announced Project G.G. this morning. Details are scant, but the studio released a rather mysterious teaser trailer, which features a hulking superhero and adorable dog.

[Source: PlatinumGames via Gematsu]