Cortopia Studios plans to release its Alice in Wonderland prequel, Down the Rabbit Hole on March 26th. The virtual reality experience will launch across the PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR platforms.

The latest trailer from Cortopia, though rather brief, shows off quite a bit of gameplay. Check it out in the video below:

This unique VR adventure follows a girl who incidentally stumbles across Wonderland during the search for her dear pet, Patches. In taking on the role of the girl, players will help determine her fate, venturing through “an immersive, 3D diorama world that wraps around them.” Down the Rabbit Hole’s foundation rests atop Cortopia’s unique VR locomotion system, which allows players to experience the title’s many wanders from both a first-person and third-person perspective.

It seems there is plenty to unearth on this particular adventure through madness, as well. Courtesy of Down the Rabbit Hole’s myriad twists and turns, players will explore Wonderland’s more bizarre avenues. While doing so, there will be numerous puzzles to solve, a wide array of secrets to uncover, and story-based choices to make. Players are also bound to come into contact with both new and familiar faces from Lewis Carroll’s beloved Alice in Wonderland mythos.

Down the Rabbit Hole does not count as the only experience PlayStation VR owners have to look forward to in the weeks ahead. Marvel’s Iron Man VR, which comes from developer Camouflaj, will hit store shelves in just over two months on May 15th.

[Source: Cortopia Studios via DualShockers]