For the last few days, Rockstar Games’ website has been updated with new images. Though they’re cycling in and out, many fans now wonder if such changes are more than a simple website facelift. Might Rockstar be on the verge of teasing something big? It is possible, sure. However, it’s also possible the company just wants to switch things up a bit.

The altering images in question are seen when clicking the website’s three-lined menu button in the top-left corner. When I first visited the site, Rockstar’s logo appeared in yellow neon lights. However, it now bears the image that first garnered attention from Reddit user PrettyFlexo–Rockstar’s logo in blue with a red, light pink, and blue background. That imagery features in the screenshot below:

VG247 managed to capture a different picture. It features what can only be described as an android version of the Oscar Statuette, wrapping its arms around Rockstar’s logo. A sparkling glass of champagne sits atop the logo’s star fixture. Check it out in the following screenshot, courtesy of VG247:

Presently, it remains unclear how often the images change in the menu. The changes themselves are still rather interesting, though. It’s worth remembering that ahead of Red Dead Redemption 2′s reveal, Rockstar’s Twitter account shared a look at the studio’s new logo, clearly inspired by imagery associated with Red Dead.

Perhaps changes on the company webpage represent the advent of similar teases? We’re bound to find out for certain eventually. Considering the unceasing Bully 2 and Grand Theft Auto VI rumors, all anyone can do is guess what Rockstar may have up its sleeve.

The company’s website isn’t the only facet of the business undergoing change. Early next month, Rockstar Games Co-founder Dan Houser will exit the studio. Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently assured investors that despite the shift in management, things couldn’t be better.

[Source: Reddit via VG247]