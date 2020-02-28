Netflix’s The Witcher series has officially found its Vesemir in Kim Bodnia, arguably best known for his role as Konstantin on AMC’s Killing Eve. Similar to his role in the books from which the series is derived, Vesemir is an older Witcher and father figure to Geralt of Rivia. Sorry anyone hoping that this role would go to Mark Hamill. If previous reports about him being approached were true, it didn’t end up panning out.

As the oldest Witcher in the Netflix show, Vesemir represents the Golden Age of his craft. Having survived The Massacre at Kaer Morhen, a slaughter that came close to obliterating the Witchers, he means to protect the few monster hunters that remain. Vesemir especially believes there is glory to be found on the Path for any in their endangered community who continues slaying monsters.

Bodnia joins other recent additions to The Witcher Season 2’s cast, which include Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coën, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, and Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) who plays Eskel. Agnes Bjorn and Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) have also previously been brought aboard, set to assume the roles of Vareena and Nivellen, respectively. The series’ sophomore effort has additionally tapped Aisha Fabienne (The Danish Girl) to play Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson to adopt the role of Francesca.

The Witcher’s second run still lacks a premiere date but is expected to begin streaming in 2021. Fans will get to see Vesemir’s backstory explored in an anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It, too, currently lacks release details, but we know the project is led by the show’s creative team, namely showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo. There’s currently no word on whether or not Bodnia will also voice Vesemir in the animated feature.

The Witcher has become an instant hit as one of the most popular series ever, and Hissrich has plans for up to seven seasons of the show, following along with the entire arc from The Witcher books. It’s unlikely the show will explore any of the video game storylines, which are all set after the conclusion of the book series.

[Source: The Wrap]