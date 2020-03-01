PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PlatinumGames’ Project G.G. Won’t Be ‘a Very Niche Kind of Game,’ Says Hideki Kamiya

PlatinumGames studio director Hideki Kamiya has said that although he’s inspired by the tokusatsu genre, the upcoming Project G.G. will not be a “very niche” game and it “probably” won’t be set in Japan.

“It won’t be a very niche kind of game; giant hero stories are popular in Japan, with things like Ultraman, and the game will have that kind of flavor to it, but I don’t want to restrict myself to the Japanese hero genre,” Kamiya told IGN Japan. “So the setting will probably not be Japan, as that might be restrictive. But I haven’t decided yet.”

Details about Project G.G. are still scant but PlatinumGames has billed it as a “Hideki Kamiya hero trilogy,” with the first two titles being PlayStation 2 game Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101, which is currently being remastered for the PlayStation 4 and PC. However, Project G.G. won’t strictly be an action game.

“Any game I make will of course include carefully crafted action elements, but this won’t be simply an action game,” said Kamiya. “There will be much more to it than that.”

As for a release date and platforms, chief creative officer Atsushi Inaba said that PlatinumGames aims to target both current-gen and next-gen platforms. The developer wants to avoid a lengthy development period.

“Put it this way, we’re not looking at something as long as three years,” said Inaba. “Nor will it be as soon as half a year or a year. But as our first self-owned and self-published game, we want to deliver it as soon as we can.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: IGN]