Report: A Dino Crisis Game Was in Development a Few Years Ago but Was Cancelled

Known insider AestheticGamer (a.k.a. Dusk Golem) has claimed that a Dino Crisis game was in development at Capcom a few years ago but the project was canned.

AestheticGamer has been behind a number of accurate Capcom leaks, and was behind reports of a new Silent Hill prior to Konami’s recent statement confirming that it’s looking into the series. While we have little reason to doubt his claims, take this with a massive grain of salt because Dino Crisis is one of those games that has been on people’s wish lists for a long time.

Whenever Capcom talks about reviving old IPs, Dino Crisis is one of the first names that comes up. If true, this report will upset quite a few fans, especially since AestheticGamer reported that the series is back on ice.

AestheticGamer also teased that next year will be eventful for Resident Evil fans.

Many have speculated that we’ll see Resident Evil 8 for next-gen platforms in 2021 but given the success of recent remakes, it’s possible that Capcom isn’t done reviving older titles in the series. There’s also a Resident Evil TV show in development at Netflix, which was accidentally outed by the streaming service itself.

[Source: ResetEra]