Antonio Banderas has joined the Uncharted cast in an unknown role. The cast is led by Tom Holland, who will play Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg, who recently signed on for the role of Sully. Venom and Zombieland director Reuben Fleischer is also hoping aboard the Sony film, after having been previously rumored as the company’s top choice to helm the project.

Variety reported the Banderas and Fleischer news, also noting that two other actors are now part of Uncharted’s long-in-development adaptation. Grey’s Anatomy alum Sophia Ali has been cast, according to Variety sources, alongside Tati Gabrielle of The 100 fame. Which roles Banderas, Ali, and Gabrielle will adopt for the big screen adaptation are currently under wraps.

It seems as though things are finally coming along for the film. This certainly counts as the furthest it’s gotten into the development phase. Recent setbacks such as the previous director Travis Knight’s departure from the project do not seem to have caused too much of a stir. In an interview last month, star Tom Holland revealed that shooting will begin in the coming weeks.

Apart from an original story starring a younger Nathan Drake which takes inspiration from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (an interesting juxtaposition, given Uncharted 4 being the oldest we’ve ever seen Nathan Drake), very little is known about the Uncharted movie’s plot. Regardless, Holland has praised the script from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the screenwriting duo behind Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight.

With these new developments in mind, might Uncharted’s big-screen debut actually become a reality in the near future? After 10 years of the production’s gestation, which saw Wahlberg go from being cast as Drake to Sully, we’ll have to see it to believe it. If all goes according to Sony’s plan, Uncharted should finally make its way into theaters early next year on March 5, 2021.

