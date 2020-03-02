In the wee hours of the morning, Square Enix launched a Final Fantasy VII Remake demo on the PlayStation 4. The demo weighs approximately 7.6GB, featuring the remake’s first chapter as a playable level–the Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission. A demo overview on the PS Store warns that this particular batch of content may not exactly correlate with what players receive with at retail.

The overview additionally notes players won’t be able to transfer their progress between the demo and main game. However, there is something else fans should keep an eye out for in the weeks ahead. Those who download Final Fantasy VII Remake’s trial version before May 11th will gain access to an exclusive PS4 theme. Said theme will become available to download next month on April 10th.

Final Fantasy fans have waited a long while for a demo version of the upcoming remake. Its arrival was teased late last year, courtesy of an alleged thumbnail leak on the PS Store. At the time, Square Enix hadn’t made the news official, however. A subsequent leak garnered attention just a couple of days later, thanks to demo footage showing off FFVII’s intro segment. Days after that event, datamined details began making the rounds, featuring character images and a litany of spoiler-filled plot details. Even then, Square Enix remained quiet about its plans regarding the remake’s demo.

At least the lengthy wait is finally at an end. And the wait for FFVII Remake itself nears completion, as well. Though originally slated to launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, a recent delay pushed the title to April 10th. There’s no need to fret about future release plans, though, since this delay will not affect the remake’s Part 2 roll out. Box art suggests the title will release on other platforms on April 10, 2021.