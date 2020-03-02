Earlier this morning, we were greeted with the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo on PS4—a pleasant surprise for those eager to get their hands on it. But the demo isn’t the only FFVII Remake news today. The highly anticipated remake has also gone gold, meaning its core development is complete, the file has been printed to a disc and sent to Sony, and it’s on track to launch in April. This squashes any predictions that it would be delayed again, following its delay from the original March 3rd release date.

This confirmation comes by way of the game’s director himself, Tetsuya Nomura, who told Japanese gaming website 4Gamer that Final Fantasy VII Remake will not suffer from any more delays. Thanks to Siliconera, we have a translation of the interview, in which Nomura explained development is looking favorable ahead of its April 2020 release:

Yes, it’s all right now. We needed a little more time for some of the last quality improvements, but it has already gone gold and there won’t be any further delays.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first part in an even larger saga, covering only the Midgar chapter from the original game. The Square Enix team is already working on the next part and confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake’s recent delay wouldn’t impact the release schedule of the second part.

Square Enix is no stranger to long development cycles chock full of delays and hurdles to overcome. Famously, Final Fantasy VII Remake itself has been cooking for at least five years now, with talks of bringing it back in some capacity going back as early as the year 2000.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches exclusively for PS4 on April 10, 2020. In the meantime, make sure you check out the demo on PS4 and don’t forget about Square Enix’s partnership with Butterfinger, which gives you the chance to earn in-game content and a free PS4 theme.

