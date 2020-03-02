Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s Title Update 3 is right around the corner, with a planned launch date of March 23rd. The patch will first come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms later this month. Capcom will roll out the update on PC sometime in April. While patch notes are not yet live, we at least know that two variant monsters are incoming–Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang.

Capcom announced free title update’s release date over the weekend, along with the following first look trailer:

The date is set! Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang will challenge bravest hunters on March 23 on PS4 and Xbox One! Coming to PC in April. pic.twitter.com/COUIROiLKf — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 1, 2020

Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion came to consoles last September. As the title’s first and only expansion, Capcom has continuously updated the experience with fresh content and improvements. Undoubtedly, Iceborne has served as a boon for the company. Within just a week of launch, Iceborne’s shipments on console exceeded 2.5 million. As of January 28th, sales had crossed an impressive 4.5 million worldwide. The expansion’s release on PC in mid-January likely added considerably to the expansion’s market performance.

Sales of the base game are nothing to scoff at, either. In October 2019, Capcom announced an explosive sales total of 14 million units. This number further cemented Monster Hunter World as the publisher’s best-selling game of all time.

Both Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion are currently available on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Monster Hunter on Twitter]