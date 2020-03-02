New Monster Hunter Movie Posters Show Off Classic Gear

A small batch of posters for the Monster Hunter movie have appeared, showing off two of the series’ classic weapons. This first, shows Lieutenant Artemis (Milla Jovovich) holding the famous Great Sword. The second poster shows The Hunter (Tony Jaa) holding the Great Hunter’s Bow.

Physical versions of the posters were available to grab at PAX East this past weekend. You can check them out below:

The Monster Hunter film will release in theaters on September 4, 2020. It is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who is no stranger to directing video game films. Anderson is known for his work on the Resident Evil films—which also starred Milla Jovovich—as well as the Mortal Kombat movie.

As confirmed by Anderson, all of the pieces of gear in the film will be based on those found in the games, though some liberties will be taken with the movie’s story.

The film is based on the video game franchise of the same name. Previously a relatively niche series, Monster Hunter: World released for PS4 and Xbox One in January 2018 and went on to become Capcom’s best-selling game of all time, ahead of Resident Evil and Mega Man. Since then, Capcom has supported it with extra content and even a massive expansion Iceborne, which has also been a bestseller.

Video game films have historically done poorly from a critical standpoint, but have been in somewhat of an upswing with the likes of Detective Pikachu, Netflix’s The Witcher, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Capcom and Netflix also have a live-action Resident Evil TV show in the works, though very little is known about the project.

[Source: IGN]