Throughout the month of February, PlatinumGames teased four major announcements. Three of them are already out in the wild, leaving just one more waiting in the wings. What it could be is anyone’s guess at this point. Thankfully, the wait to learn more shouldn’t be a long one. In fact, the fourth reveal is likely to surface sometime soon.

According to DualShockers, Platinum’s Executive Director and Producer, Atsushi Inaba, teased the studio’s next announcement during a PAX East interview. Interestingly, Inaba said the new reveal is “not too far away.” Director Hideki Kamiya chimed in as well, hinting that whatever Platinum plans to unveil next will be “a doozy.”

These four announcements all count as part of the studio’s “Platinum 4” roll out of information, which began last month with a striking website update. The first of such reveals saw Platinum launch a Kickstarter campaign for The Wonderful 101: Remastered. Its meteoric success means the remaster will hit store shelves in May for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The unveiling of the Kamiya-led Project G.G. serves as Platinum’s second big reveal. At present, details remain scarce, though a mysterious teaser trailer hints at Kamiya’s bringing another superhero story to life.

PlatinumGames Tokyo is the third and most recent announcement. This new Tokyo-based team will play a significant role in the development of live service projects for the renowned studio, according to Inaba. In addition, PlatinumGames Tokyo, which opens in April, is on board to develop “more fun projects.” With this expansion, Platinum aims to hire at least 100 more developers, adding to its current workforce of about 240.

