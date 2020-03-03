Sony’s outlined its lineup for March’s drop of PlayStation Now additions, and it’s a doozy. The new entries are headlined by the likes of Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Each of these three action titles are available to download and stream on the service starting today, alongside a host of other exciting games.

The full list of new additions to PS Now are as follows, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog:

Control (available until Monday, August 31st)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Nascar Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until Monday, September 7th)

Toukiden 2

Toukiden Kiwami

Warriors All-Stars

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Those who’ve been playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds via PS Now are in for some good news, too. The battle royale will have an extended stay on the streaming platform. However, Sony has yet to detail if and when exactly PUBG will leave the service. We do know that end dates for a couple of other big titles are coming up soon, though. Both Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are leaving the PlayStation Now early next month on April 7th.

The new additions are sure to add even more value to the service, which features hundreds of PS2, PS3, and PS4 available to stream and download. Following a price drop last October, PS Now’s monthly subscription costs $9.99 in the US, while its yearly price sits at $59.99. This change served as a boon for Sony, since the service soon thereafter ballooned to one million subscribers.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

