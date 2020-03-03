Call of Duty: Modern Warfare latest patch finally adds the Tomogunchi, a wearable digital creature that grows and gains XP as you earn kills. The Tomogunchi is a satirical take on the classic Tomogatchi digital pets from the ’90s. The Tomogunchi was first referenced in an interview with Game Informer last year, but after it wasn’t in the final game, it seemed like an elaborate joke. The Tomogunchi is real now, and you can get yours in the in-game store.

Introducing the Tomogunchi: a virtual pet for your Operator! Feed it!

Monitor its moods!

The update also changes the playlist, improves the Uzi, and includes a slew of fixes. There were also weapon updates that were supposed to have been added with the previous patch that were never implemented. Those weapon fixes have been added with today’s patch.

You’ll find a substantial playlist update when you boot up Modern Warfare starting today. Shoot the Ship has been re-added, which features a range of game modes across the hectic Shipment map. You’ll also be able to enjoy one-on-one action with the newly-added 1v1 Me Bro playlist.

The Uzi received a slight buff to its sprint-out time, allowing you to start shooting faster after sprinting. And today’s patch adds the new Carbine Pro Barrel and .41 AE caliber attachment for increased damage.

Below is the list of Modern Warfare’s March 3rd patch notes:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Update Patch Notes

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

Shoot the Ship 24/7 (replaces Dirty Old House Boat)

3v3 Gunfight (replaces Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only)

1v1 Me Bro – all Gunfight maps. Includes an always-on UAV and the ability to hear enemy players speaking

Boots on the Ground War – updated to regular Ground War with no tanks and removing Realism rules.

Removed Giant Infection

GENERAL FIXES:

Uzi:

Sped up sprint out time

New attachments available through challenges! New .41 AE caliber change for increased damage and range New Uzi Carbine Pro Barrel for increased range and bullet velocity



PC: Fixed a bug where the shaders status bar would read as paused in the UI even though the shaders were continuing to install in the background

CoD Caster:

Fixed a bug where killfeed colors would become inverted

Added a way to see when a player has activated Dead Silence

In CDL Domination, the round transition screen would display “Team Wins” instead of “Switching Sides” when the first round ends. This has been fixed.

Our patch notes from 2/25 contained weapon notes that did not actually make it into update itself. The below changes are now live as of today:

Increased close and mid-range damage for the AK 5.45x39mm round mags

Reduced recoil to the SA87 12.4 Factory Barrel

Despite issuing weekly updates, the Infinity Ward and Activision team has been quiet about Modern Warfare’s all but confirmed Warzone battle royale mode. Rumors point to it launching this month, but until this information is confirmed in an official manner, it’s best to take things with a grain of salt.

