Following its successful launch on the Nintendo Switch last year, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution fans were waiting to see when (or if) it would come to other platforms. At the end of 2019, it was officially announced for PS4, PC, and Xbox One, with a vague 2020 release window. And now, we finally know it will be headed to the aforementioned consoles on March 24, 2020. You’ll be able to grab a copy from digital storefronts for $39.99, though you’ll have to stick to Nintendo Switch if you want a physical version since it won’t be available at retail for any other platforms.

Here’s the release date trailer below:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution originally came to Nintendo Switch in August 2020 and serves as an expanded version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist. In Link Evolution, there are over 10,000 unique cards, along with the game’s most current “New Master Rule” ruleset. You can play through the anime’s most famous battles, ranging from the original Yu-Gi-Oh!: Duel Monsters, all the way to more current iterations like VRAINS. This means you’ll get to play alongside the series’ most popular characters like Seto Kaiba, Yami Marik, Yubel, and, of course, Yami Yugi.

Aside from the hefty amount of offline content, Link Evolution features a robust multiplayer suite full of different ways to battle against people across the world. Whether you play in single-player modes or online against others, you’ll gain currency to buy card packs to expand your deck to your liking.

Get ready to d-d-d-d-duel on PS4 when Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution releases later this month!

[Source: Konami, YouTube]