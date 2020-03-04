As previously promised, cross-play support across the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is officially live today for Black Desert. This support will additionally extend to Conquest and Node Wars, which will become available on cross-play servers starting Sunday, March 8th for every region. The new update also introduces PS4 players to the Archer Character Class and the Kamasylvia region, ensuring PS4 content is up to date with that of the Xbox One version.

Developer Pearl Abyss is celebrating cross-play’s arrival by hosting an in-game event for new and returning players. In the in-game event, players will need to complete special quests in order to acquire the Awakening and Cliff weapon boxes. After obtaining these powerful weapons, players can either keep the rewards or exchange them for gold bars.

Black Desert’s new event will additionally award special items like Vlak’s Cry and Memory Fragments to those who locate treasure chests lost at sea. Pearl Abyss plans to celebrate the launch of cross-play with even more events, though details remain under wraps at present.

The open-world MMORPG is going on sale today, too. From March 4th until March 18th, PSN users can purchase Black Desert at a 25 percent discount and get pearls with a 10 percent discount. These sale prices have been doubled for PS Plus subscribers. Meanwhile, the sale for Xbox One users lasts from March 3rd to March 16th, marking Black Desert’s price down by 50 percent, alongside a 20 percent discount on pearls.

Black Desert is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam (as Black Desert Online), and Xbox One.

[Source: Pearl Abyss]