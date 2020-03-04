Media Molecule’s creation suite Dreams has just gotten a free update and it’s available to download on PS4 right now. Listed as update 2.06, it includes some minor improvements to the game’s UI, a new way to find Community Jam collections, and The Welcome Garden Art Pack, which adds over 40 sculptures to decorate your homespace with, as well as use in creations of your own.

Here are the Dreams update 2.06 patch notes:

Dreams Update 2.06 Patch Notes

What’s new?

Our first new art pack! – The Welcome Garden Art Pack contains more than 40 sculptures which will sit nicely alongside any content from the Welcome Home theme. Use them to spruce up your homespace, stamp into your own creations, or remix into something completely new.

Community Jam Collections – We've added support for specifying a collection to use with a Community Jam. This means a better starting point for folks who want to enter but don't quite know where to begin.

Online Indicator – A green dot next to a dreamer's name indicates they are online.

Other improvements

New: Most Used Creation now in the Impy Awards playlists.

Updated: Various tweaks and improvements to the Community Jam UI.

Fixed: Issue where the notifications feed would return to the start of the list after viewing one.

Other minor tweaks and improvements.

Though this update doesn’t feature anything major, developer Media Molecule will continue to support Dreams for the foreseeable future with bigger updates to come, including VR support. As the game falls into more hands, we’ll likely see many more improvements based on a bigger pool of community feedback.

So far, it’s unclear how well Dreams performed from a sales perspective, though it did manage to crack the top 10 list during its launch week in the UK. We’ll get a better picture of its overall sales performance in the United States when NPD results for February release later this month.

There’s no shortage of impressive Dreams content to enjoy right now, ranging from recreations of Ghost of Tsushima, The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Fallout 4, and many others based on famous IP. There are also plenty of great original creations to play.

[Source: Media Molecule]