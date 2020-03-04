DuckTales: Remastered, which launched in August of 2013, vanished from all digital storefronts last summer. Capcom likely pulled the game due to licensing issues, though a concrete reason never surfaced. Whatever the problem may have been is seemingly now resolved. At the time of writing, the platformer is back on digital stores, its original price point of $14.99 still attached.

In making its way back to digital platforms, DuckTales: Remastered can once again be purchased on PC via Steam and Xbox One through backward compatibility. Unfortunately, the title never saw the light of day on PlayStation 4; that much has not changed either. However, those who still have their PlayStation 3 plugged in can certainly take advantage of the celebrated platformer’s return to PlayStation Network.

DuckTales: Remastered serves as a carefully hand-crafted reimagining of a beloved 8-bit classic. The refined experience provides a level of detail not possible with the original 1989 release on NES or the 1990 Game Boy port. Hand-drawn animated sprites, authentic Disney character voices, and stunning backgrounds directly derived from the classic cartoon ensure Scrooge McDuck and his nephews were as faithfully recreated as possible.

While the overall gameplay experience remains authentic to what classic Capcom and Disney fans may remember, adjustments were put in place to improve upon the flow and design of gameplay. This level of attention to detail will see Scrooge McDuck and his nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, embark on a journey to various exotic locales, all in an effort to uncover the five Legendary Treasures.

