During E3 2019, Ubisoft unveiled its free-to-play roller derby game, Roller Champions. At the time, the title was only confirmed for a PC release. Now Roller Champions is on track to launch on other platforms, too, namely the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

Ubisoft developers shared as much in a recently uploaded developer diary. The first minute or so of the video features previously unseen gameplay footage. Confirmation of Roller Champions‘ console and mobile versions occurs near the video’s end at around the 4:10 timestamp. See the developer diary in question below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the above video, developers also mentioned that a closed alpha will go live on March 11th. Registration opened today on the official Roller Champions‘ website, though the upcoming closed alpha, future closed beta, and “Season 0” will be exclusive to PC. The team has yet to announce whether similar trial periods will become available elsewhere.

Interestingly, the development team has already formed quite the relationship with certain segments of its community. According to Project Manager Stéphane Drapeau, Ubisoft has been working with some of the top players that participated in E3 2019’s hands-on demo. In fact, the footage shown at the start of the dev diary comes directly from those top players.

Roller Champions leaked in the weeks ahead of Ubisoft’s E3 2019 showing. Yet, that didn’t seem to slow momentum or the excitement. The game aims to provide players with PvP competition of the fun variety, pitting two teams of three against one another at a near-future sporting event. From the looks of gameplay shown, thus far, Roller Champions offers intense action at speeds of up to 100mph.