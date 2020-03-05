The latest PvZ entry, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, is now available on EA Access and Origin Access. Subscribers to either of EA’s subscriptions services will receive extras when loading up Battle for Neighborville. The Animal Noseguard for the Acorn serves as one such bonus. Another bonus comes in the form of 30,000 coins from Rux’s Emporium, which players can redeem every month.

Each service features the following perks:

Access exclusive Play First Trials for up to 10 hours of gameplay. If you decide to buy the full game, your saved progress carries over. Save 10% on all EA and Origin digital purchases. That includes promotions, DLCs, add-ons and, yes, even full games.

Battle for Neighborville launched in an early access phase in September 2019. Its official release arrived shortly thereafter in October. In January of this year, EA’s CFO, Blake Jorgensen, noted the title “underdelivered slightly.” However, the publisher anticipates that Battle for Neighborville will steadily sell better as time goes on.

While Origin Access is exclusively a PC service, EA Access appears on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. EA Access hasn’t long been available on the Sony platform, though, having just hit PS4 in July 2019. In addition to Battle for Neighborville, the vault of PS4 games currently includes A Way Out, Battlefront II, Anthem, Battlefield V, and host of sports titles. The service costs either $4.99 per month or $29.99 annually.

