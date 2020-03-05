At long last, Sucker Punch and Sony have unveiled Ghost of Tsushima’s previously teased summer 2020 release date. The action title hits store shelves for the PlayStation 4 on June 26th. In addition to the Ghost of Tsushima release date, Sony also shared details about Collector’s and Digital Deluxe Editions for Ghost of Tsushima.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will run customers $69.99. It includes a digital copy of the game and a Hero of Tsushima skin set, which features a horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin. Other digital extras concern in-game items, such as the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor and one technique point, in addition to a Samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme.

Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will additionally receive a mini digital art book from Dark Horse and Director’s Commentary. The latter sees the creative team’s speaking with a Japanese historian about how Ghost of Tsushima compares to real-world events.

A Special Edition will arrive on June 26th as well, costing $69.99. It comes with a gorgeous steelbook case and a number of digital extras. Those extras are a voucher for the in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one technique point, Dark Horse’s mini digital art book, and the Director’s Commentary.

Finally, Ghost of Tsushima will release with a Collector’s Edition, priced at $169.99. It packages in a replica of Jin’s mask, made from polyresin. The mask is for display purposes only but features a display-stand that’s individually-numbered. This edition will also feature a sashimono (war banner), spanning almost 4.5 feet in length, and a traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth).

The steelbook case is in this version, too, alongside a physical copy of Dark Horse’s 43-page mini art book. A cloth map representing an artist’s rendition of the title’s world will also feature in the Collector’s Edition, as will a voucher for all of the contents included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Preordering any of these editions, or the standard version at certain retailers, will earn fans a Jin avatar, a digital mini soundtrack featuring select tracks, and a Jin PS4 Dynamic Theme based the game’s cover art.

