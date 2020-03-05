Just as Ubisoft previously promised, new details about Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s delayed Immersive Mode went live today. Most importantly, the update received a release date–March 24th. The upcoming mode should offer players another way of experiencing Breakpoint. As such, the development team is implementing changes to gear, loot, and HUD settings. Players who don’t want to choose between Immersive Mode or the “Regular Experience” will also have the option to select customize settings to their liking. This all factors into what’s been dubbed The Ghost Experience.

The following video provides an overview of what to expect from Breakpoint’s Immersive Mode:

In a blog post, Ubisoft devs outlined how the most requested settings are being implemented. These changes include:

No Gear Level : Customize and keep the same weapon throughout your whole adventure. Quality tiers and item levels are disabled.

: Customize and keep the same weapon throughout your whole adventure. Quality tiers and item levels are disabled. Realistic Looting : Loot your enemies’ weapon category and switch them realistically. Gear is found from missions, rewards, and crates.

: Loot your enemies’ weapon category and switch them realistically. Gear is found from missions, rewards, and crates. Primary Weapon Quantity : Choose to carry 1 or 2 primary weapons. This was pre-released with Title Update 1.1.0, but will be fully realized with the Ghost Experience.

: Choose to carry 1 or 2 primary weapons. This was pre-released with Title Update 1.1.0, but will be fully realized with the Ghost Experience. Ammo Loss on Reload : Remaining ammunition is lost when you change magazines.

: Remaining ammunition is lost when you change magazines. Stamina Level : Adjust how much stamina you consume.

: Adjust how much stamina you consume. Bandage Quantity : Limit the number of bandages your Ghost can carry.

: Limit the number of bandages your Ghost can carry. Risk of Injury : Choose the frequency of the injured status when wounded by enemy bullets.

: Choose the frequency of the injured status when wounded by enemy bullets. Health Regen : Choose to limit, remove or increase your health regeneration.

: Choose to limit, remove or increase your health regeneration. New HUD Settings : Fine-tune your preferred HUD with new settings: Mini-Map Minimal: Smaller map with less information on it. Loot Notification Minimal: Smaller loot notification. 3D Loot Minimal: Smaller 3D loot drop.

: Fine-tune your preferred HUD with new settings: Private Mode : Encounter only story characters and your direct co-op teammates in Erewhon.

: Encounter only story characters and your direct co-op teammates in Erewhon. Access to Maria’s Shop: Keep access to Maria’s Shop in bivouacs or limit it to Erewhon only.

Adjustments to difficulty settings are also inbound. First and foremost, Ubisoft made it clear that despite ongoing speculation, players won’t be forced into a permadeath run for any of the Ghost Experience options. In fact, players will have plenty of freedom in this respect.

The Ghost Experience will split difficulty between two options–Enemies and Tactical. The former “impacts time to detection, damage done to your Ghost by enemy fire, and enemy tactics.” Enemies is similar to what players already know, with difficulty ranging between Easy, Normal, Advanced, and Extreme.

Meanwhile, the Tactical version “covers settings that will impact the realism of your experience such as how many main weapon slots you have, bandage quantity, risk of injury, etc.” Tactical Difficulty options are split as follows: Rookie, Confirmed, Veteran, and Elite.

Will this attempt at reinvention set Ghost Recon Breakpoint on the right track? We should find out soon enough.

[Source: Ubisoft]

