If MediEvil 2 Remake is happening, it’s not coming from developer Other Ocean. The studio behind the first MediEvil PS4 remake is apparently not working on anything MediEvil related at all. Jeff Nachbaur, a producer at Other Ocean Emeryville, broke the news on his Twitter. “You should know we here at OOEmeryville are no longer working on anything MediEvil…” he said. “We are now just avid fans like the rest of you.”

He went on to say that the studio has “grand plans” for Sir Daniel Fortesque if Sony were to offer them the opportunity to continue development on the franchise.

#MediEvil is probably the most favorite thing I’ve gotten to work on in my career. I am incredibly proud of my team and the work that they did to resurrect a classic. And if anyone is asking, yes… we have some grand plans for future Dan adventures if given the chance! — Jeff Nachbaur (@nockeyworld) March 4, 2020

Just last month, rumors picked up that a MediEvil 2 remake was in development based on tweets from the game’s composer (who also returned for the first game’s remake). He later clarified that he had no inside knowledge about development on the sequel, and these tweets from Nachbaur indicate that there are no further MediEvil projects in the works at the moment, at least not from studios and people that have been previously affiliated with the series.

Aaah, so sorry to get your hopes up, ‘actually’ was in response to Azuremusic’s comment that the remake didn’t do well, actually it did do well, whether it’s enough to warrant another is still a big unknown but we can all cross our fingers….. — Andrew Barnabas (@AndrewBarnabas) February 4, 2020

To hold you over until Sony does decide to return to the series, a MediEvil-inspired platformer called Pumpkin Jack is scheduled to release later this year. It may not hold the same nostalgic value as Sir Dan and his fight against Zarok, but it’s at least a real game. MediEvil 2 Remake (or any other MediEvil projects) are currently just wishes and hopes from fans and former developers.

[h/t: Jack of All Controllers]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.