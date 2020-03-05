Small text size can turn a game from great to good—making it difficult for even eagle-eyed players to read menus or captions. One of the most common complaints with Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds was its small text size, which was eventually improved upon with update 1.1. However, its developer is taking it a step further with patch 1.3. The upcoming update will implement scaling text sizes to further accommodate its player-base. This update will go live “later this week” and will be available for all platforms.

Apparently, this addition took around three months to get right, as noted by one of the game’s UI programmers (@NateElCabro on Twitter). You can check out their tweet below:

I can finally say that I’ve spent the last 3 months getting FONT SCALING into @OuterWorlds! You can get your hands on it very soon! I’m about to drop some GIFs of my work in game! pic.twitter.com/oVweRmg6Bt — Nate (@NateElCabro) March 4, 2020

And that’s not all that’s happening in the upcoming patch. Here is a full list of update 1.3’s patch notes:

The Outer Worlds Update 1.3 Patch Notes

UI Changes

Font Scaling (added a setting to adjust the size of text throughout most UI)

Ultrawide Support (loading screens & cinematics)

Improved Font Visibility (coloring)

Multi Quest Map Tracking (can see inactive quests on the map and select them)

New Reticle HUD Setting Option “Aiming Only” (ADS or Scoped)

Fixed the Chromatic Aberration Setting not Saving

Gameplay Changes

New Invert “X-Axis” Setting

Added Toggle for Sprinting

Improved the quality of item drops when killing Manti-Queens

Fixed the effects of Encumbrance not working correctly with the Confidence Perk

As of March 5, 2020, the update is not yet available on PS4, so you’ll have to keep checking in within the next couple days.

The Outer Worlds came to PS4 in the fall of 2019 and received favorable reviews. It exceeded publisher Private Division’s expectations, reaching 2 million copies sold as of February 2020.

[Source: Obsidian Entertainment]

