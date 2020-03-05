PSLS  •  News

Red Dead Redemption 2’s Original Music Score Releases on Vinyl in April

Red Dead Redemption 2‘s original soundtrack hit vinyl late last year, featuring music from Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens, and others. Now the prequel’s original music score is primed to release on vinyl, as well. The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score goes on sale next month on April 10th for $37.98, packing the full score on two separate discs. Preorders are already live on Amazon. Those who preorder will immediately be able to download the following three tracks: “Outlaws From The West” by Woody Jackson, “Fleeting Joy” by Colin Stetson and Woody Jackson, and “Country Pursuits” from Arca and Woody Jackson.

As with the previous vinyl release, Rockstar Games is working with Lakeshore Records. A double LP, The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score will come pressed on two translucent discs, encased within a specially designed gatefold package and printed sleeves.

Take a look at the packaging and vinyl discs below:

The vinyl release for Red Dead 2’s original score includes all of the following tracks:

  1. By 1899
  2. The Age of Outlaws and Gunslingers Was at An End
  3. Outlaws from the West
  4. Blessed Are the Peacemakers
  5. Mrs. Sadie Adler
  6. Widow
  7. Revenge Is a Dish Best Eaten
  8. It All Makes Sense Now
  9. The Fine Art of Conversation
  10. Banking
  11. The Old American Art
  12. There She Is… a Real City
  13. The Future
  14. Everybody Wake Up
  15. Welcome to the New World (Part 1)
  16. Welcome to the New World (Part 2)
  17. Paradise Mercifully Departed
  18. Doctor’s Opinion
  19. Fleeting Joy
  20. Icarus and Friends
  21. Country Pursuits
  22. An American Pastoral Scene
  23. Blood Feuds
  24. Ancient and Modern (Part 1)
  25. Blood Feuds
  26. Ancient and Modern (Part 2)
  27. Red Dead Redemption
  28. The Wheel
  29. American Venom
  30. American Reprise

Rockstar Games’ longtime collaborator Woody Jackson composed the score. A treasure trove of other musicians contributed to the project, too. Johnny Cash’s engineer, David Ferguson, contributed to the musical score and orchestration, for instance.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title has sold more than 25 million copies since its late 2018 launch.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]