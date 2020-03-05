Red Dead Redemption 2‘s original soundtrack hit vinyl late last year, featuring music from Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens, and others. Now the prequel’s original music score is primed to release on vinyl, as well. The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score goes on sale next month on April 10th for $37.98, packing the full score on two separate discs. Preorders are already live on Amazon. Those who preorder will immediately be able to download the following three tracks: “Outlaws From The West” by Woody Jackson, “Fleeting Joy” by Colin Stetson and Woody Jackson, and “Country Pursuits” from Arca and Woody Jackson.

As with the previous vinyl release, Rockstar Games is working with Lakeshore Records. A double LP, The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score will come pressed on two translucent discs, encased within a specially designed gatefold package and printed sleeves.

Take a look at the packaging and vinyl discs below:

The vinyl release for Red Dead 2’s original score includes all of the following tracks:

By 1899 The Age of Outlaws and Gunslingers Was at An End Outlaws from the West Blessed Are the Peacemakers Mrs. Sadie Adler Widow Revenge Is a Dish Best Eaten It All Makes Sense Now The Fine Art of Conversation Banking The Old American Art There She Is… a Real City The Future Everybody Wake Up Welcome to the New World (Part 1) Welcome to the New World (Part 2) Paradise Mercifully Departed Doctor’s Opinion Fleeting Joy Icarus and Friends Country Pursuits An American Pastoral Scene Blood Feuds Ancient and Modern (Part 1) Blood Feuds Ancient and Modern (Part 2) Red Dead Redemption The Wheel American Venom American Reprise

Rockstar Games’ longtime collaborator Woody Jackson composed the score. A treasure trove of other musicians contributed to the project, too. Johnny Cash’s engineer, David Ferguson, contributed to the musical score and orchestration, for instance.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title has sold more than 25 million copies since its late 2018 launch.

