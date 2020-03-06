The next Rocket League update is scheduled to release on March 10, 2020 at 10am PDT. Once it rolls around, you can expect myriad new features like Blueprint trade-ins, fixes to inventory management, UI, audio, and camera, along with audio adjustments and more customization options. As always, this update will be free to players across all platforms.

Following the addition of Blueprints last year, Psyonix has worked on implementing improvements to the new system to make it better for the community. Now, you’ll be able to trade in Blueprints to acquire a better one, of higher rarity. This will allow players a chance to gain access to the items they want more effectively. You’ll also be able to apply filters to your inventory, which will remain active until you leave the menu, making it easier to sort through your items. March 2020’s update will add new items to the shop, along with Blueprints to keep things fresh.

A slew of camera, UI, and control adjustments will be added, too, which you can find in the patch notes below:

Rocket League Update March 2020 Patch Notes

CAMERA

Default Camera Preset Distance increased from 260 to 270 Stiffness increased from 0.3 to 0.5

Camera Shake intensity reduced for most actions

“Legacy” Camera Preset added for players who prefer the original default settings

CONTROLS

Controller Deadzone value reduced from 0.3 to 0.2

Dodge Deadzone value increased from 0.5 to 0.8

Reduced the intensity of controller vibration at the default setting

Boost now only vibrates the controller when Boost is activated, and not while it remains active. The “Medium” and “High” Vibration settings use the old Vibration



INTERFACE

Nameplates are now “Always Visible” by default.

Team Colored Boost Meter is now enabled by default.

Most recently, Rocket League received a sizable update in January, which celebrated the Lunar New Year. Typically, the game will get monthly updates, adding new content and improvements to the user experience.

[Source: Psyonix]