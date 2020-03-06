Neon City Riders is a 2D action title that takes place in a post-cyberpunk world. The Mecha Studios-developed adventure launches in just a few days on March 12th for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One. To celebrate the news, publisher Bromio, the team behind Pato Box, unleashed the following release date trailer:

As noted above, Neon City Riders is a 2D action adventure set in a post-cyberpunk world. Players assume the role of a masked vigilante, Rick, who guards Neon City, a decaying metropolis overrun with “super-powered urban gangs.”

To free Neon City from this ongoing threat, Rick must rely upon the bevy of items, superpowers, and companions he comes across along the way. Hopefully, these efforts culminate in his rescuing four areas from the influence of super-powered gangs that continue to wreak havoc across the urban jungle.

Throughout Neon City Riders, players will explore the depths of each turf, attacking and parrying a steady stream of ruthless gang members. This can be done at whatever pace and in whichever order players desire. To reach new areas, however, players will need to equip Rick with unlockable superpowers, as well enhance his overall strength. Rick’s steadily improving abilities should especially aid in completing puzzles designed to open new paths for the map.

Other challenges will present themselves in the form of boss battles. But Neon City Riders isn’t all about showing off Rick’s combat prowess. He’ll also be tasked with helping Neon City citizens through side-quests, while additionally recruiting allies to assist him in his noble crusade. All of this and more will see players power through a story with multiple possibilities for its ending. Better still, this 2D action title comes packaged with a soundtrack inspired by the sounds of game consoles from the 1980s and 1990s.

[Source: Bromio via Gematsu]