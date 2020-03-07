The Last of Us HBO TV show writer Craig Mazin has promised fans that Ellie will be gay in the upcoming series.

Following the announcement of the game’s TV adaptation, Twitter followers asked Mazin to ensure that Ellie’s sexuality will remain faithful to the games and that the representation won’t be erased, to which he said that fans “have my word.” When another user suggested that Mazin’s tweet should be saved as evidence of his promise, he responded by saying that his tweet is indeed a “receipt.”

Mazin, who is known for writing and producing the hit HBO show Chernobyl, previously said that he’s a huge fan of The Last of Us. He praised Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann for being “the finest storyteller” in the games industry. Druckmann had similar things to say about Mazin, and noted that he was “blown away” by the writer’s approach to narrative.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us to partner with Craig, Neil, Carolyn [Strauss] and the teams at Sony, Naughty Dog and PlayStation to bring the virtual world of this acclaimed game to life,” HBO’s Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony Pictures’ Chris Parnell added that The Last of Us is “the first of many” shows that the company will develop in cooperation with PlayStation Productions.

“The Last of Us is a brilliant achievement in storytelling and character development, and we are lucky to have the opportunity to work with this team to adapt it,” said Parnell.

[Source: Craig Mazin (Twitter), The Hollywood Reporter]