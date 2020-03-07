Senior IHS Markit analyst Piers Harding-Rolls has said that if the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X don’t launch with exorbitant price tags, their launch sales will beat PS4 and Xbox One launch figures.

According to Harding-Rolls, an “acceptable” price is $500 or less, which many analysts have predicted. Sony and Microsoft have remained mum about this so far.

Speaking to MCV magazine (via Wccftech), Harding-Rolls said:

Although there is quite a lot we don’t know about the launch of next-generation consoles, my expectation is that both PS5 and Xbox Series X will launch strongly if there are no supply constraints and pricing is within an acceptable range, that being $499 or below. By strongly I mean that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will beat the launch figures of PS4 and Xbox One. I hold this view because the PS4 has a significantly bigger active userbase compared to the PS3 back in 2013, which should put Sony in a stronger starting position at launch. I also expect Microsoft to have a much more effective launch this gen compared to Xbox One and to be better positioned to drive early adoption.

Harding-Rolls added that he expects a larger focus on service-based competition in the next gen.

Next-gen, I expect a stronger focus on services to differentiate console offerings. It’s clear that Microsoft will be focused on Xbox Game Pass, but only as part of a collection of ways to access content using different distribution and monetization models. I do not expect a wholesale transition to subscription services. I also expect Sony to continue evolving PlayStation Now. How the platform holders blend their services together and how they are integrated as product offerings will play an important role in engaging consumers.

What do our readers think is an “acceptable” price range for next-gen consoles?

[Source: MCV March 2020 issue 955 via Wccftech]