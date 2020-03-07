Capcom and PlayStation have released a 16-minute video that offers a comparison of the original Resident Evil 3‘s gameplay versus the remake’s gameplay. The video, which includes commentary by Capcom producer Peter Fabiano, gives us an interesting look at just how far the games industry has come in 20 years.

Without further ado, check out the video below:

The latest issue of the Official Xbox Magazine contains a lot of information about the remake. Capcom has said that its developers have reimagined Raccoon City and built it from the ground up. The map size will be considerably bigger than the original and although it’s not open world, players will be able to explore a few areas of the city, including stores and buildings.

Capcom hopes to woo fans over with the reimagined city, especially since its packed with details and nods to the original.

“It’s way more fleshed out, there’s a huge attention to detail – you’ll notice posters throughout the city and all these little homages to the ’90s and the ’80s, these little touches we put in there,” said Fabiano. “I think they’re really fun for someone who played the original and grew up during that period, and of course, even for newcomers it’s a little fun throwback, too.”

In development for three years, Resident Evil 3‘s remake will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3rd.

[Source: ResetEra, Wccftech]

