The developer behind psychological horror games The Town of Light and Martha Is Dead, LKA, has expressed its excitement about utilizing the PlayStation 5‘s specifications and features to develop games. Speaking to the Official PlayStation Magazine (via PlayStation Universe), studio head Luca Dalco specifically mentioned texel density, which allows developers to create detailed textures.

In layman’s terms, texel density is the amount of texture resolution on a mesh in the 3D world. The higher the density, the more crisp the visuals. According to Dalco, the PS5 will allow texel density up to 4096px/m. He said:

PS5’s specifications are incredibly exciting – particularly for us is the additional graphical power and inclusion of ray-tracing architecture. Our studio has come a long way over four years and Martha Is Dead will strive for photorealism. We’re excited to see the next-generation hardware incoming to support us bringing our vision to players. We worked a lot in order to use the highest-resolution textures as possible also on PS4; nonetheless, PS5 will allow us to use an incredible texel density, up to 4096px/m – that means the visual will be fully detailed also in higher resolutions. It’s one of the most important advances in visual capacity that we were waiting for.

Dalco added that ray tracing is “an incredible technology” that will allow small studios to develop realistic games without the need for additional resources. He also said that high-quality assets are large in size but the PS5’s SSD will make for faster loading times.

The PS5 will release in holiday 2020.

[Source: OPM UK April 2020 issue 173 via PSU]