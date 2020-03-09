Finally, after weeks of leaks, Call of Duty: Warzone has been officially revealed. The standalone free-to-play battle royale releases tomorrow, March 10, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and will be completely free regardless of whether you own Modern Warfare or not. Warzone will feature 150-player action and two modes: Battle Royale and Plunder. The map, titled Verdansk, will be comprised of “well over 300 points of interest” that feature recognizable areas from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer modes, as well as original environments. You’ll have access to vehicles, the long-rumored Gulag prison mode that gives players a chance to redeploy, and numerous contracts to participate in alongside trying to be number one.

Warzone will go live for current Modern Warfare owners at 8am PDT on March 10th, as telegraphed by the current countdown timer on the game’s main menu under the “Classified” section. The download will come in around 20GB depending on platform and will be available at no additional charge. Those who don’t currently own Modern Warfare can get their hands on Warzone for free starting at 12pm PDT on the same day, though the download will range from 83-101GB.

Call of Duty Warzone Battle Royale and Plunder Modes

In Battle Royale, you’ll compete against other teams to be the final squad standing, a “deadly gas” creating an ever-shrinking circle and forcing players into engagements. This mode is currently to be played with trios and there’s no word yet on implementation of a solo mode (though leaks have said solos, duos, and trios will be featured). All progress and XP earned in Warzone will carry over to the full version of Modern Warfare for those players who decide to grab Modern Warfare at a later time. Cross-platform play will be available day one, just like Modern Warfare.

Plunder will have players competing for Cash and completing Contracts, which serve as challenges that reward you upon completion. (Editor’s Note: Contracts are also available in Battle Royale.) Plunder is a respawn game mode (unlike the traditional “knock out” battle royale) with the goal of plundering the most Cash by the end of the match.

Cash will enable players to buy killstreaks and other items at “Buy Stations” around the map in both game modes.

Unlike many battle royale games, Warzone will allow players to redeploy by competing in battles in the Gulag prison. Here, you’ll face off against other players in 1v1 fights that will allow you to respawn into the battle royale action. This, as Activision explains, will be available “upon your first elimination,” so it’s unlikely you’ll be able to redeploy after subsequent deaths.

Vehicles

Activision also detailed the vehicles players can use to get around the map.

ATV – two seater, provides minimal protection, good at offroading, fast.

Tactical Rover – four seater, provides minimal protection, solidly fast, solid at off-roading.

SUV – four seater, provides good protection, medium speed, not ideal for off-roading.

Cargo Truck – holds the squad plus equipment, excellent protection, not for off-roading, slowest.

Helicopter – four seater, decent coverage, flies.

Here’s the official announcement trailer for Warzone:

You can also check out a hefty gallery of Warzone screenshots below:

Call of Duty Warzone 150-Player Free Battle Royale Coming Tomorrow WATCH GALLERY

Call of Duty: Warzone goes live at 8 am Pacific on March 10, 2020, for Modern Warfare owners (replacing the “classified” menu tab) and releases widely as a standalone free-to-play game download at 12 pm Pacific.

[Source: Activision]