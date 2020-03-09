Finally, we’ve gotten our first look at Spawn in action in Mortal Kombat 11. Despite the cancellation of some Final Kombat tournament events, NetherRealm Studios still hosted a livestream, showing off Spawn’s long-awaited gameplay trailer. Let’s just say the wait was well worth it in the end.

Get a look at what Spawn brings to the Mortal Kombat roster in the following gameplay trailer:

Keith David reprises his role as Spawn, having previously voiced the character for the award-winning animated series. The character is a former U.S. soldier and assassin, Al Simmons, who was ruthlessly executed by his comrades. After his death, Simmons entered into an agreement with the forces of darkness, which resulted in his being resurrected into a hellspawn. Clearly, he’s now found himself in Outworld, competing against some of MK’s most decorated kombatants.

Spawn will officially join the Mortal Kombat 11 roster for Kombat Pack owners next week on March 17th. In addition, Kombat Pack owners will gain access to a Spawn-inspired “Hellspawn” Jacqui Briggs skin. The Matinee Skin Pack serves as another bonus, which includes “Osh Tekk Vandal” Kotal Kahn, “Swashbuckler” Erron Black and “Space Marine” Jacqui Briggs. Everyone else can purchase Spawn separately later this month on March 24th.

The Spawn excitement doesn’t stop there, either. Yesterday, McFarlane Toys’ action figure of Spawn’s Mortal Kombat design went on sale at select retailers. The toy manufacturer’s line of MK figures also features Johnny Cage, Raiden, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero.

In addition to showing off a first look at Spawn in action, NetherRealm unleashed the Red Band trailer for the animated film, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. And, yes, it’s just as brutally violent as you would expect. Check it out in the video down below:

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.