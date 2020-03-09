Dark Horse will soon explore the world of The Witcher once more. A new comic miniseries, The Witcher: Fading Memories, will see the first of its four issues release this summer on June 17th. Bartosz Sztybor, Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Sirens scribe, is on board to write the new Witcher adventure. Zarathustra artist Amad Mir will draw the latest Dark Horse miniseries.

Cover art for The Witcher: Fading Memories first issue features below, crafted by the ever-talented Evan Cagle.

Fading Memories takes place in the same world as CD Projekt RED’s award-winning game franchise. Things are a bit different now, though. An impoverished Geralt continuously grows desperate for work, since monster threats remain on a steady decline. In beginning to ponder what may lie ahead for him, Geralt receives a request from the Mayor of Towitz. A menacing threat haunts the small rustic down, whose children have been kidnapped by the enigmatic necrophages known as Foglets. As far as the White Wolf is concerned, however, something’s not quite right about the latest mystery he’s found himself roped into solving.

At the time of writing, details about the rest of the miniseries are scarce. Of course, that’s likely to change once the first issue’s release date begins to draw near. In the meantime, fans can brush up on Dark Horse’s previous The Witcher tie-ins, of which there are plenty. Thankfully, there’s an omnibus that packages them all together for convenience.

The announcement of a new comic series comes on the heels of several other successes for the brand. Netflix’s live-action series, which is currently in production on Season 2, represents the most notable. A spinoff in the form of an anime film is also in the works, set to primarily explore Vesemir’s origins. The Witcher’s Netflix arrival additionally served as a boon for the games, which experienced an extraordinary increase in sales.

[Source: Dark Horse Comics via ComicBook.com]