Once Spawn becomes available to everyone at the end of this month, Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack will be complete. Naturally, this raises several questions about the fighting game’s future. One thing fans won’t have to worry about is support ceasing. In fact, NetherRealm Studios even has a few more surprises up its sleeve.

During Final Kombat 2020 this past weekend, NetherRealm shared footage of Spawn and a Red Band trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. Afterwards, franchise co-creator Ed Boon took the stage, offering a tease of what’s to come for MK11 following Spawn’s imminent arrival. According to MP1st, he said,

Thank you everybody for supporting Mortal Kombat. We love to do these reveals at these events as a thank you for all of this support for all of these years. There is a lot more to come with Mortal Kombat as well, this isn’t the end of the whole support for this game. We’ve got a lot of surprises in store.

Boon did not divulge what future support or surprises for Mortal Kombat 11 may entail. However, long-running rumors suggest NetherRealm may be hard at work on a Kombat Pack 2. Previous datamine leaks have hinted at fighters such as Fujin, Sheeva, and Ash from the Evil Dead joining the mix. Regardless, such content would add at least five or so more characters to the game’s already sizable roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Spawn becomes available for Kombat Pack owners on March 17th, while everyone else can purchase him separately on March 24th.

[Source: MP1st]