After too many years since the good games (and a number of not-so-great entries in the last decade), we could see another Tony Hawk game in 2020. Punk band The Death Set posted a Facebook status yesterday saying “Just licensed 5 new songs to Tony Hawk 2020 game. You’ll be hearing this shit soon.” The post has since been removed, but the internet being the internet, there are still screenshots and the web archive.

These aren’t the first whispers of a Tony Hawk Pro Skater revival following 2015’s disastrous Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5. Last year there were some hints floating around that Activision might be working on remasters or remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. USGamer also reports that professional skater Lizzie Armanto mentioned in a podcast being featured in a new Tony Hawk game after 5. The comments were removed from the edited YouTube version of the podcast, but listeners of the live show heard them.

Activision does still own the license to the Tony Hawk games, but Tony Hawk himself hasn’t been publicly involved in quite some time. In late 2018/early 2019, Hawk released a free-to-play mobile skateboarding game under the Tony Hawk name outside of Activision. It’s unclear whether The Death Set’s post is referring to a new console game coming from Activision, or if the band’s music will appear in another mobile title. “Tony Hawk 2020” is all we have to go on right now, but combined with other rumors that have been floating around, it seems that there’s a strong possibility Activision is once again working to revive the franchise. We can only hope this attempt goes better than THPS5.

The producer of the original Tony Hawk games revealed that he would be making a documentary about the series. It premiered late last month at the Mammoth Film Fest.

[Source: Facebook (web archive); Via: Twitter]

