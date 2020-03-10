For years now, Sony has been working to get an Uncharted movie off the ground, with little success until recently. Throughout the film’s development, it has gone through numerous directors—most recently Venom and Zombieland’s lead Ruben Fleischer—and attached actors. Following several development issues and delays, it appears the film is still on track to release next year, and will apparently begin filming later this month, March 2020.

In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, Sony Head of Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst confirmed the film would begin shooting soon:

We’re very excited. The Uncharted film starts shooting this month with Columbia Pictures. It’s got a great cast — Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and recently announced Antonio Banderas. It’s going to be a really fun movie, [it] will help reach audiences who maybe haven’t heard of Uncharted before.

As Hulst mentions, Antonio Banderas was recently cast to join Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the film, though his role is still unknown. The film will follow the story of a younger version of Nathan Drake, serving as a prequel to the games. At one point early in production, Mark Wahlberg was originally cast to play Nathan Drake but has since been put into the role of Sully.

Uncharted isn’t the only Naughty Dog series getting a live-action adaptation. Last week, HBO announced it would be developing a TV series based on The Last of Us, with writer/creative director Neil Druckmann and the Chernobyl creator in charge of its production. This, along with the Uncharted film, are both a part of the Sony Productions Initiative, which the company started to adapt its popular franchises into films and TV series.

While a lot could change between now and Uncharted’s scheduled release date, things are looking up for its production and release. Currently, Uncharted has a release date of March 5, 2021.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]