GDC 2020 Talks and Award Ceremonies Slated to Stream Online

This year’s Game Developers Conference may have been postponed, but the two award ceremonies and a few of the developer talks are still happening. Thanks to the power of the internet, GDC will host streams from March 16th to March 20th. Understandably, not every originally available speaker will be able to take part. However, fans can tune in to a number of speaker-recorded streams for free during the aforementioned dates between 9:00am PST and 5:00pm PST. A specific schedule for the virtual talks is not yet live, though one should appear online come March 13th.

Ceremonies for the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards are also slated to run virtually next week. GDC will host the events for free on its official Twitch channel, starting at 5:00pm PST on March 18th. Trent Kusters is still hosting the ceremony for IGF. Meanwhile, Kim Swift remains on deck for the Game Developers Choice Awards.

Double Fine’s and iam8bit’s Day of the Devs indie showcase will continue unabated, as well. It’s set to go live on March 18th at 4:00pm PST, one hour before the award ceremonies kick off. GDC plans to stream this “virtualized 2020 edition” of the showcase via its official feeds.

GDC content may continue to roll out even after the virtual events end. This is notably because speakers can still submit their talks after the physical event would’ve taken place. As such, fans interested in such discussions may want to keep an eye on the GDC Vault, which will be updated with free virtual talks as GDC receives them.

The 2020 event faced many woes following the spread of coronavirus throughout the world. Several companies and exhibitors withdrew from the show, resulting in GDC’s outright postponement. A physical event will now take place on an unspecified date this summer.

[Source: GDC]