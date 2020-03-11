Rainbow 6 Siege Operation Void Edge

TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS

GAME BALANCING

Explosions + Shrapnel Damage

We have reworked explosions and made changes some important changes to how explosion and the new shrapnel damage will work in Siege. This will make it clearer to players when they are damaged due to shrapnel damage from explosives. Damage taken by a player from an explosion is now determined by Shrapnel damage. The new Shrapnel damage will govern who is hit, and how much damage is taken given the player’s environment. It will apply reduced damage based on the number of objects it passes through from the origin of the explosion. Shrapnel damage should be more transparent in providing feedback to players on how they took damage or died. For a more detailed look at how explosions in Siege work, check out our Dev Blog.

Corner Explosions

We’ve improved how explosives interact in corners where there is both a hard and soft wall.

Indestructible Object Interference:

We’ve improved how explosives interact in situations where an indestructible object like a beam can block destruction damage on nearby soft walls.

PLAYER COMFORT

Stay in Drone After Prep Phase Option

Attackers will now have the option to stay in drone observation tools even when Prep Phase ends by selecting the “Drone after Prep” option in the Options Menu.

Drone random Spawn

Attacker drone spawn is now no longer random. Attacker drones will now always spawn on the same side of the building as your first selected spawn point. This change will give attackers more agency and coordination during prep phase, as well as help simplify orientation for new. You can still re-select your spawn point afterwards based on intel you gathered during the prep phase.

Caster HUD Updates

Caster HUD Revamp: The new Caster HUD gives the casters the ability to expand all 10 players for a global overview of the game at any given moment, without the need to see the scoreboard or a specific player point of view.

The new Caster HUD gives the casters the ability to expand all 10 players for a global overview of the game at any given moment, without the need to see the scoreboard or a specific player point of view. Player Cards: Cards can be toggled, allowing casters more flexibility for a specific situation, where they can choose between what we called condensed or expanded views. Condensed cards display the same amount of information as before, with added feedback for drones. You can follow a player point of view without missing any actions on the screen. Furthermore, expanded cards will allow all players’ statistics and operators’ loadouts to be displayed simultaneously.

Cards can be toggled, allowing casters more flexibility for a specific situation, where they can choose between what we called condensed or expanded views. Condensed cards display the same amount of information as before, with added feedback for drones. You can follow a player point of view without missing any actions on the screen. Furthermore, expanded cards will allow all players’ statistics and operators’ loadouts to be displayed simultaneously. Round Header: By moving player information, we could get more space to keep improving the narration of the game. The header will now display team names and clear defusing states when it happens.

Game Mode Name Change

The Terrorist Hunt playlist will be renamed to Training Grounds to better reflect what our community uses the playlist for. Terrorist Hunt Classic will be renamed to Elimination to more accurately depict the game mode players can expect when entering those games.

GAME HEALTH

Player Report Notifications

Players will receive notifications when a player they have reported has had an action taken against them.

Data Consolidation

To consolidate and reduce the overall game size, we have made some more improvements with restructuring how game data is stored. This means the season patch will be larger than normal.

Player Loadouts

With the start of Y5S1, we’re reworking how custom load-outs are saved in your player profile. If you log in at least once during Y5S1, we will be able to save and convert your custom loadout to the new load-out format. Players who don’t log in at least once during Season 1 will find a default loadout upon logging in come Y5S2.

Night Maps Removal from Custom

To better focus our team’s resources on creating a newer and better Rainbow Six Siege experience, we’ll be removing support for Night Maps from Custom game modes.

LORE

Operator Bio Updates

We’ve updated more Operator bios! Go check out their new bios in-game!

Y1S1: Buck, Frost

Y1S2: Blackbeard, Valkyrie

Y1S3: Capitão, Caveira

Y1S4: Echo, Hibana

Y2S1: Jackal, Mira

Y2S2: Lesion. Ying

Y2S3: Ela, Zofia

Y2S4: Dokkaebi, Vigil

Y3S1: Finka, Lion

[Source: Ubisoft]