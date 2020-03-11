Zombie Army 4: Dead War’s first round of DLC, Mission 1: Terror Lab, is now available across all platforms. The content features in the title’s Season Pass 1, which costs $34.99. Anyone who wants to purchase Mission 1: Terror Lab as a standalone can do so for the price of $6.99.

Mission 1 counts as the first mission in a three-part campaign titled Hell Cult. See what kind of terror the campaign’s inaugural entry brings to Zombie Army 4 in the following trailer:

This round of DLC offers up a host of fresh additions, including a new character, the American Sea Captain, Josiah. An extra outfit, Classic Boris, also enters the mix, along with the M1 Semi-Auto Rifle and the PPSH-41 SMG. Fans can additionally expect to get their hands on Molten Lava weapon skins and the free Undead Wood horde map.

Despite the Fuhrer’s defeat, the dead in Zombie Army 4: Dead War continue to rise. Thus, Mission 1: Terror Lab invites players to infiltrate a strange laboratory. In navigating through the researcher-filled dead hordes, players are further tasked with solving the ongoing mystery behind the zombie scourge.

Of course, Zombie Army 4’s post-launch content does not begin and end with Mission 1. A bunch of other DLC releases lie ahead, as outlined in the following 2020 roadmap from Rebellion via Gematsu:

April 2020 Campaign Mission “Blood Count”

Renegade Officer

Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins

Gas Mask Headgear Bundle

Mortar Shotgun Bundle May 2020 Mission Pack #3

Character Pack #3

Character Skins #3

Weapon Pack #3

Weapon Pack #9

Weapon Skins #4 Summer 2020 Free Mode

Free Difficulty Level

Free Horde Map #2

Weapon Pack #10

Weapon Pack #11

Weapon Skins #5

Charms Pack #1

Rebellion’s Zombie Army 4: Dead War is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Rebellion Developments via Gematsu]