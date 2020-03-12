It’s just over a week away from DOOM Eternal’s launch and although all signs point to an on-time release, Bethesda and id Software have run into a bit of a snag with the game’s Collector’s Edition. The DOOM Eternal soundtrack—known for it’s aggressive metal riffs, perfect for slaughtering demons to—will not be available with the Collector’s Edition at launch. As explained by the game’s publisher, the standalone soundtrack is “not yet complete,” and will be made available “as soon as possible after [DOOM Eternal’s] release date.” Bethesda did clarify this does not mean the game itself is delayed—only that the standalone soundtrack won’t be ready quite just yet.

The official game soundtrack for DOOM Eternal is not yet complete, so it won’t be available on the game’s launch of 03.20.20. We’ll let everyone, including those who purchased the CE, know when it’s ready. For more details, please read our full statement: https://t.co/LY9bEFUUnM — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 11, 2020

A statement from Bethesda reads, in full:

Collector’s Edition owners will receive all other items in the edition, including the ultra-high quality, lossless, digital version of the DOOM (2016) Official Game Soundtrack, on March 20, 2020.

We will provide a digital ultra-high quality, lossless version of the new standalone soundtrack to all fans who purchase the Collector’s Edition, and we are working on plans to deliver the soundtrack as soon as possible after the release date. We will notify all Collector’s Edition owners who redeem their soundtrack code and we will update our official channels as soon as the DOOM Eternal Soundtrack is available.

If you wish to cancel your DOOM Eternal Collector’s Edition pre-order because of the delay, please promptly contact your retailer or point of purchase. If you are unable to contact your retailer, you may reach Bethesda customer support at help.bethesda.net.

A tweet from Bethesda also explains the in-game soundtrack is “complete & not affected by this delay.”

Here’s what comes in the Collector’s Edition:

DOOM Eternal Game

Exclusive Steelbook Designed by Mondo

“The Gift of the Argent Power” 11×17″ Lithograph

DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal Lossless Digital Soundtracks

Lore Book by id Software

Wearable Doom Slayer Helmet

Year 1 Season Pass — Includes DLC 1 and 2 (Digital)

Demonic Slayer Skin (Digital)

Classic Weapons Sound Pack (Digital)

The Collector’s Edition will include a cassette tape featuring download codes for both DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal’s soundtracks, though, you’ll have to wait a little while longer to gain access to the latter. DOOM Eternal will release on March 20, 2020, and you can preorder it from Amazon for only $50.

