Following the upcoming release of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED will begin work on another The Witcher installment. Apparently, the studio already has a “clear concept” in mind for the next single-player adventure. As noted in the past, however, it will not be The Witcher 4, since Geralt’s story arc for the series is complete.

Studio President Adam Kiciński explained as much in a recent interview with Eurogamer Poland (via IGN). Once Cyberpunk 2077 hits stores in September, CD Projekt will assign one big team to the sci-fi title’s multiplayer component. Another large team will develop Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC. Meanwhile, a smaller group of devs will begin production on the next Witcher entry.

While Kiciński did not offer much in the way of concrete details, he reiterated The Witcher 4 is off the table. As such, fans shouldn’t anticipate another chapter starring Geralt of Rivia. Kiciński’s latest word on the matter perfectly aligns with what he said nearly two years ago. In a July 2018 interview with Bankier.pl, he teased, “The first three Witchers were by definition a trilogy, so we simply could not name the next game The Witcher 4.”

What might this mean going forward, then? A title starring Ciri, perhaps, or a different character’s taking center stage? It’s hard to judge with so little to go on at present. Though mum about the future of The Witcher series, Kiciński did say that CD Projekt’s sole focus for the foreseeable future rests in Witcher and Cyberpunk games. Thus, don’t expect the renowned studio to explore a new IP in the near future.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits store shelves later this year on September 19th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Eurogamer Poland via IGN]