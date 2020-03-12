Swords of Gargantua originally launched for a variety of VR devices on PC via Steam and the Oculus Store in June of 2019. Soon the online arena combat title from publisher Gumi and developer Yomuneco will make its way to the PlayStation VR. Owners of the Sony headset can purchase Swords of Gargantua for $29.99 on an unspecified date in late April of this year.

For a glimpse at the type of action on offer in the online experience, check out the following PlayStation VR trailer:

A a fast-paced rogue-lite, Swords of Gargantua emphasizes futuristic sword-fighting. The overall goal seems rather simple. Players must continuously level up their fighting skills, including attacking, blocking and, parrying, while battling through enemy hordes. Once the grunts are out of the way, players can proceed forward to take on the hordes’ master, a massive and mighty titan known as Gargantua. Fighting solo represents but one option, while online co-op with up to three other players serves as another.

Yomuneco’s Swords of Gargantua also features an adventure mode, Tesseract Abyss. This mode places players in the “deepest layers of the 4D space known as the Tesseract.” Spending time within the space allows players to evolve their character’s abilities and equipment across both single-player and multiplayer battles. Naturally, players should gradually grow stronger as time goes on. In particular, players can strengthen their weapons by crafting. Additionally, temporary boosts can be gained by taking advantage of “consumable artifacts.”

Following this title’s release, PSVR owners have another exciting action title to look forward to in Marvel’s Iron Man VR. The superhero-starring adventure from Camouflaj hits stores shelves in a couple of months on May 15th. Interestingly, a reported listing on the PSN database suggests Marvel’s Iron Man VR could receive a demo in the not too distant future.

[Source: PR Times via Gematsu]