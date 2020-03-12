The HBO and PlayStation Productions-developed The Last of Us adaptation continues to add top tier talent to its ranks. Gustavo Santaolalla, composer on both of the franchise’s games, is the latest to join the TV series. As such, fans of the games can rejoice that the Oscar-winning composer is taking his musical talent to The Last of Us‘ new medium.

Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog VP and TLoU co-creator, announced the news on Twitter last night. He shared the following with fans:

Well this is exciting! Beyond lending his incredible musical talent to The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla is joining us to bring over The Last of Us to HBO! — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 11, 2020

Santaolalla joins Druckmann, who will work on the TV adaptation alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. At present, very little is known about the television series, though production on it is expected to begin after Naughty Dog ships TLoU Part II.

Though details remain scarce for the time being, the television series is confirmed to adapt the first game’s narrative. Therefore, expect Joel’s and Ellie’s journey to be recreated for the small screen. Nothing much should change on that front either. This especially holds true for Ellie’s sexuality, Mazin recently promised.

The Last of Us Part II is due out in just a couple of months on May 29th. Fans still wanting to grab the Ellie Edition should keep a close eye on PlayStation Direct tomorrow, March 13th. The $230 edition will be available on the PS Direct website in limited quantities, starting at 10:00am PST.

[Source: Neil Druckmann on Twitter]