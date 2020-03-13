This morning, Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s official Twitter account shared images of three dynamic themes, as well as the way in which fans can collect them. One such bit of content is the previously teased free dynamic PS4 theme that will become available on April 10th for anyone who downloads FFVII Remake’s free demo. Interestingly, the second theme, which showcases the city of Midgar, is exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers. It will unlock sometime “soon.” Meanwhile, the Sephiroth theme serves as an Amazon preorder bonus in the United States. Certain European retailers will also offer the Sephiroth theme as a bonus.

Final Fantasy’s Twitter account shared brief videos for each dynamic theme. Check them out in the posts below.

The first theme:

Today we’re giving you a closer look at three dynamic #PS4 #FinalFantasy VII Remake themes! These aren’t the only themes available, and we’ll be posting more over the coming weeks. First is a free theme available from April 10th if you download the #FF7R demo before May 11th! pic.twitter.com/0LC89hwNRW — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 13, 2020

The second PlayStation Plus-exclusive theme featuring Midgar City:

The second of three dynamic #PS4 theme we’d like to show you today focuses on the city of Midgar in #FinalFantasy VII Remake and also features our main protagonist Cloud Strife! This will be available for free to all PS+ users soon! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/qmCbpTDnEW — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 13, 2020

Finally, the third theme with Sephiroth is as follows:

We’ve shown off two dynamic #PS4 themes today and here’s a third. This Sephiroth theme is available as a pre-order bonus with https://t.co/ThA10iWA8z in the US, and at various retailers throughout Europe. Stay tuned for a closer look at some other #FF7R themes in the future. pic.twitter.com/mp48OvNC2c — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 13, 2020

You can also get a dynamic Tifa theme that appropriately plays the Final Fantasy VII song “Tifa’s Theme” by participating in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Butterfinger promotion.

Final Fantasy VII Remake hits stores shelves next month on April 10th for the PlayStation 4. The long-awaited remake will land on other platforms early next year, presumably around April 10, 2021 if box art images are any indication.

[Source: FFVII Remake on Twitter]