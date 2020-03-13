PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Get a Free Dynamic PS4 Theme for Final Fantasy VII Remake Just For Being a PS Plus Subscriber

final fantasy 7 ps4 theme

This morning, Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s official Twitter account shared images of three dynamic themes, as well as the way in which fans can collect them. One such bit of content is the previously teased free dynamic PS4 theme that will become available on April 10th for anyone who downloads FFVII Remake’s free demo. Interestingly, the second theme, which showcases the city of Midgar, is exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers. It will unlock sometime “soon.” Meanwhile, the Sephiroth theme serves as an Amazon preorder bonus in the United States. Certain European retailers will also offer the Sephiroth theme as a bonus.

Final Fantasy’s Twitter account shared brief videos for each dynamic theme. Check them out in the posts below.

The first theme:

The second PlayStation Plus-exclusive theme featuring Midgar City:

Finally, the third theme with Sephiroth is as follows:

You can also get a dynamic Tifa theme that appropriately plays the Final Fantasy VII song “Tifa’s Theme” by participating in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Butterfinger promotion.

Final Fantasy VII Remake hits stores shelves next month on April 10th for the PlayStation 4. The long-awaited remake will land on other platforms early next year, presumably around April 10, 2021 if box art images are any indication.

