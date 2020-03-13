PSN Flash Sale Will Save You Big on Just 11 Games

There’s a new PSN Flash Sale, but it’s got a fairly small (and seemingly random?) selection of titles with discounts. This weekend’s Flash Sale only has 11 games, and that’s even if you count the special deluxe editions. There are actually only seven unique games on sale, which goes back up to 11 again if you consider both the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro trilogies as packages of three games each. No matter how you want to spin it, this PSN Flash Sale is one of the smallest we’ve ever seen, though it does have some pretty good titles if you’re in the market for something really specific.

Here’s everything that’s on sale in this weekend’s PSN Flash Sale:

PSN Flash Sale – March 13-16, 2020

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99 – 50% Discount

Far Cry New Dawn – $15.99 – 60% Discount

Just Cause 4: Complete Edition – $20.99 – 70% Discount

Just Cause 4: Gold Edition – $17.99 – 70% Discount

Just Cause 4: Reloaded – $11.99 – 70% Discount

NBA 2K20 – $19.79 – 67% Discount

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe – $26.39 – 67% Discount

Need for Speed Heat – $29.99 – 50% Discount

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition – $34.99 – 50% Discount

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – $19.99 – 50% Discount

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $19.99 – 50% Discount

The games come from a variety of publishers (Activision, EA, Ubisoft, and Square Enix) and there doesn’t seem to be any kind of unifying theme, rhyme, or reason behind why these particular games made the cut to get cuts. All of these sale prices end on March 16, 2020, so if you’ve got an interest in any of them, grab them now before they hit full price again. (I recommend Battle for Neighborville if you enjoyed the old Garden Warfare games!)

Of course, there are still other PlayStation Store sales running right now as well. There’s the big PS Plus Double Discounts sale which gives bigger discounts to Plus subscribers. And then there’s the Games Under $15 sale, which—you guessed it—discounts games to under $15.

[Source: PS Store]