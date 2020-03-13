April of this year marks NieR’s 10th anniversary. To celebrate, Square Enix will host three different livestreams on March 29th, all lasting for a combined total of roughly 10 hours. Two of the three streams will require viewers to pay. On March 29th, Square Enix plans to go live with the first stream at 11:59pm JST (or 7:59am PST).

NieR’s Japanese Twitter account outlined the 10th Anniversary’s streaming details in a tweet. Gematsu translated the information as follows:

“NieR: Theatrical Orchestra 12020″ Tokyo Performance (Paid)

“Stage Play YoRHa Ver 1.3aa” (Paid)

Forced Talk Show for the NieR‘s 10th Anniversary Orchestra Concert, Stage Play, and Talk Show Broadcast (Free) (Niconico)

Links have yet to go live for the two paid broadcasts, though such information should surface in the coming weeks. Details on the free stream are equally scarce. For instance, there’s currently no word on who will feature in the “Talk Show” portion of the broadcast.

Hopefully, the 10th Anniversary celebration results in news about the franchise’s future. Earlier in the year, NieR Automata Producer Yosuke Saito teased that NieR’s 10th Anniversary would coincide with “an unannounced title.” It remains to be seen if the producer’s cryptic hint will receive clarification on March 29th.

The now-defunct Cavia released the first NieR entry in April 2010. In February 2017, PlatinumGames revived the then dormant series with NieR Automata, published by Square Enix. Now fans patiently await another installment. Here’s to hoping the upcoming anniversary celebration means the wait won’t last much longer.

[Source: NieR Japan on Twitter via Gematsu]