As promised earlier this week, Obsidian Entertainment has rolled out The Outer Worlds patch 1.3 across all platforms. This update fulfills top community requests, including the ability to adjust text size. The developer also added more font colors to improve visibility.

Check out the full patch notes below.

Top Community Requests:

Added a setting to adjust the size of text throughout most UIs

Updated font colors to improve visibility

Updated NPC corpses to remain interactive even when they have no items to loot

Added support for ultra-wide monitors (loading screens & cinematics)

Added the ability to toggle sprinting so the player can continue moving without holding any buttons

Added functionality to see beacons for inactive quests while viewing maps

Added an option to show the HUD reticle only when aiming down weapon sights

Audio:

Fixed an audio inconsistency with skill button presses

Design:

Fixed an issue where the Extra Paranoid flaw debuff could become permanent after fast-travelling out of a restricted area

Improved the quality of item drops when killing Manti-Queens

Fixed an issue where corpses would consume Adreno from their inventories

Increased the rate of casual clothing items dropping in containers and in townie NPC inventories

Fixed an issue with some SuperNova effects being removed when entering conversations

Fixed the effects of Encumbrance not working correctly with the Confidence Perk

Fixed an issue where the player could become immune to melee damage after dodging through Raptidon spit

Fixed the Level 40 Inspiration unlock not working correctly after level transitions

Fixed an issue that caused players suffering from Hunger, Thirst, or Exhaustion to die instantly when using the Electro-Charged Surface armor mod and equipping a melee weapon

Quests:

Fixed an issue where players could not speak to ADA if they neared the end of the game without any companions

Settings:

Added a setting to invert the X-axis

UI:

Fixed an issue that could cause players to be permanently stuck in the Modding UI at a workbench

Locked doors will now show the name of the corresponding keycard if the player doesn’t have the skill or mag-picks required to pick the lock

Fixed the player’s level being incorrect in the Vendor UI

Fixed an issue where gamepad users could become permanently stuck in the inventory menu

Fixed an issue that could cause the image of the player to briefly disappear from the inventory screen

Fixed formatting issue with colons in French localization

Fixed the AoE Radius stat on flamethrowers displaying as 0

Fixed an issue with Japanese and Chinese characters not displaying correctly when the language is set to Korean

Fixed an issue with nonfunctional UI prompts when modding items with a single mod slot

Fixed an issue in the Japanese localization of Vending Machine text

Fixed an issue when trying to break down items directly from containers

dded an option to trigger the Idle Camera from the Pause Menu

Fixed the Chromatic Aberration setting not saving

Fixed Adreno not auto-equipping in the Medical Inhaler correctly if the player was completely out

Fixed the tutorial for the Emergency Medical Inhaler repeatedly being marked as Unread

General:

Fixed a rare crash when starting a new game

Fixed a potential crash after using all of your Adreno and picking up more

Fixed an issue causing duplicate stacks of Adreno to persist in the inventory

Fixed a rare crash when transitioning between levels

Fixed an issue where certain delayed events could occur in a new playthrough after being triggered in a previous playthrough

Fixed a rare crash when opening the Inventory

Fixed an issue where players would be instantly killed when fast travelling off of a ladder

[Source: Obsidian]